Go cashless in Paris: JioFinance app forays into international segment

Jio Financial Services on Tuesday announced the entry of its JioFinance app into the international segment in Paris, enabling users to make digital payments at certain tourist attractions in the city.

The development comes at a time when the French capital is hosting the Olympics, attracting visitors from around the world.

Indian travellers can use the app to purchase tickets for Eiffel Tower through its official website- La Tour Eiffel. The app will also enable in-store shopping at Parisian department store- Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann.

“We're proud to announce the entry of the JioFinance app in the French capital, making it convenient for Indian travellers to transact digitally at key Parisian landmarks,” the company said in an exchange filing.