Go cashless in Paris: JioFinance app forays into international segment
Visa, the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, has partnered with JioFinance for its presence at India HouseAathira Varier Mumbai
Jio Financial Services on Tuesday announced the entry of its JioFinance app into the international segment in Paris, enabling users to make digital payments at certain tourist attractions in the city.
The development comes at a time when the French capital is hosting the Olympics, attracting visitors from around the world.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Indian travellers can use the app to purchase tickets for Eiffel Tower through its official website- La Tour Eiffel. The app will also enable in-store shopping at Parisian department store- Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann.
“We're proud to announce the entry of the JioFinance app in the French capital, making it convenient for Indian travellers to transact digitally at key Parisian landmarks,” the company said in an exchange filing.
“JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on their fingertips,” the company said.
Certain key features of the app include instant UPI payments, a fully digital bank account, wallet services, bill payments and recharges, rewards, insurance broking, and a consolidated view of an individual's holdings across bank accounts.
JioFinance has also set up a dedicated experience centre within 'India House', allowing visitors to explore the app's features.
'India House' is a showcase of Indian culture and heritage in Paris, conceptualised by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association.
Visa, the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, has partnered with JioFinance for its presence at India House.