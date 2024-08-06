Olympics fever: Indians can experience Paris cashless now with JioFinanc

Jio Financial Services on Tuesday launched its JioFinance app internationally in Paris, coinciding with the Olympic Games. This is a strategic move by the company to cater to the influx of visitors, especially Indian travelers, in the city.

The JioFinance app will enable users to make digital payments at notable tourist spots in Paris. Indian travelers can use it to buy tickets for the Eiffel Tower through its official website and also for shopping at the famous Galeries Lafayette department store. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has also established a presence at 'India House', a showcase of Indian culture and heritage in Paris, conceptualised by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. JioFinance has set up a dedicated experience centre within this venue, allowing visitors to explore the app's features.

In partnership with Visa, the official payment partner for the 2024 Paris Olympics, JioFinance aims to enhance the digital financial experience for Indian users. Key features of the app include instant UPI payments, a fully digital bank account, wallet services, bill payments and recharges, rewards, insurance broking, and a consolidated view of an individual's holdings across bank accounts.

The company filing said, "We're proud to announce the entry of the JioFinance app in the French capital, making it convenient for Indian travellers to transact digitally at key Parisian landmarks."

The JioFinance app is designed to offer a comprehensive digital financial experience. The company said, "JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on their fingertips."