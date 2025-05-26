JioStar, Sony to broadcast Team India's England tours for next two years

JioStar, through its streaming platform JioHotstar, will exclusively stream all matches of India’s tours of England — including Tests, one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20 internationals — while Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) will retain television rights for these events via Sony Entertainment Television, both companies said in a joint statement.

As per the agreement, the partnership covers India’s tours of England in 2025 and 2026. The upcoming Test series between the two countries begins on 20 June this year.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? This comes at a time when JioHotstar — the combined platform of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema — holds streaming rights for a broad range of cricket events, including International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“This collaboration is a win-win for all stakeholders involved — especially Indian cricket fans — and serves the broader sporting landscape,” said Sanjog Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar. “The combination of JioHotstar’s deep digital footprint with SPNI’s broadcast network will universalise access to India’s tours of England.”