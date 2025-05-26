Monday, May 26, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth spot with eight victories and five defeats in their 13 games so far. They head into this contest with momentum, having defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous outing

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams remain in the race for a top-two finish, and the outcome of this match could be crucial in determining their playoff positioning.
 
PBKS are coming off a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals and currently sit second on the points table with eight wins and four losses from 13 matches. They will be looking to regroup and deliver a stronger showing, especially with the ball, to secure a win.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth spot with eight victories and five defeats in their 13 games so far. They head into this contest with momentum, having defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous outing.
 
 
With both teams eyeing a top-two finish, this encounter is expected to be a tightly contested and high-stakes battle. 

PBKS vs MI broadcast details 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
  Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?  The PBKS vs MI match is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 start?
The PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 in India?
The PBKS vs MI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the PBKS vs MI match live in India?
You can stream the PBKS vs MI match live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

