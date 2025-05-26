Home / Companies / News / IndiGo co-founder to sell part of stake in deal worth $800 mn: Report

IndiGo co-founder to sell part of stake in deal worth $800 mn: Report

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment. IndiGo was founded in 2006 by Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia

IndiGo
IndiGo was founded in 2006 by Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian airline IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal will sell up to a 3.4 per cent stake in the low-cost carrier through a block deal worth 68.31 billion rupees (nearly $803 million), news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday, citing sources.

Gangwal plans to sell the shares at a floor price of 5,175 rupees each - marking a 4.5 per cent discount from the stock's Monday close of 5,420 rupees.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IndiGo was founded in 2006 by Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia.

Gangwal, who currently chairs the board of directors of US budget carrier Southwest, quit IndiGo's board in 2022, following a dispute with Bhatia over a change to certain rules in the company's articles of association.

From a 36.6 per cent stake in 2022, Gangwal and his family have been reducing their ownership of Indigo to a current stake of 13.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gangwal to further pare down his stake in IndiGo via ₹6,800 crore sale

Sebi imposes ₹25 lakh fine on MCX for disclosure lapses, misleading info

Tata Motors pays ₹38,892 cr in taxes, levies in FY25, down 1% from FY24

Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm

SC halts Bhushan Steel liquidation, orders status quo on JSW review

Topics :IndiGoAviation scam

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story