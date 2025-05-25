IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off in their final match of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 
Both teams, who reached the final in the 2024 season, have underperformed this year and failed to secure a playoff berth after missing crucial opportunities throughout the tournament.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first against KKR on the night  Both skippers after the toss:  Pat Cummins: Will bat first, looks like a good wicket. We've just clicked, the bowlers have been sharp and the batters have played to potential. Always hope to find momentum early, the good thing is we know we can keep this squad going forward. We have played well last 3-4 games, will try to find that consistency. Same team as the last game.  Ajinkya Rahane: Was looking to bowl first either way. The teams that chased in the last two games won at this venue. Playing after 18 days feels like a challenge, but just trying to focus in the practice session. We know everyone is going home after this game, so we are just trying to play to win and play to entertain. We had our moments this season, it is all about accepting the mistakes and learning from the good things. It is about playing for the fans, playing for pride. 

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy 

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

 
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) still had a faint hope of qualifying before their scheduled match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Unfortunately, rain washed out the game, officially ending their playoff aspirations. The reigning champions have struggled to replicate last season’s success, with key players like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer unable to consistently contribute with the bat.
 
 
To make matters more difficult, KKR may show signs of rust following a long break from action. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have gained some momentum late in the campaign with consecutive wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and RCB, thanks largely to impressive bowling efforts from Eshan Malinga. Still, they will be keen to bounce back from the heavy 80-run defeat they suffered against KKR earlier in the season.

KKR vs SRH broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch KKR vs SRH in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
The KKR vs SRH match is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 start?
The KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in India?
The KKR vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the KKR vs SRH match live in India?
You can stream the KKR vs SRH match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

