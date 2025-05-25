IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off in their final match of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Both teams, who reached the final in the 2024 season, have underperformed this year and failed to secure a playoff berth after missing crucial opportunities throughout the tournament.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) still had a faint hope of qualifying before their scheduled match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Unfortunately, rain washed out the game, officially ending their playoff aspirations. The reigning champions have struggled to replicate last season’s success, with key players like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer unable to consistently contribute with the bat.
To make matters more difficult, KKR may show signs of rust following a long break from action. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have gained some momentum late in the campaign with consecutive wins over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and RCB, thanks largely to impressive bowling efforts from Eshan Malinga. Still, they will be keen to bounce back from the heavy 80-run defeat they suffered against KKR earlier in the season.
KKR vs SRH broadcast details
|IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch KKR vs SRH in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
The KKR vs SRH match is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025.
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 start?
The KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in India?
The KKR vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the KKR vs SRH match live in India?
You can stream the KKR vs SRH match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.