JK Tyre India President Anuj Kathuria resigns citing personal reasons

On Monday, JK Tyre sent an email saying that "Anuj Kathuria, former President (India), is no longer associated with the company."

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
JK Tyre and Industries President of India operations Anuj Kathuria has resigned from his position citing 'personal reasons' on February 14, according to notification on exchanges. 
 
On Monday, JK Tyre sent an email saying that "Anuj Kathuria, former President (India), is no longer associated with the company." Kathuria had joined JK Tyre in 2022 according to a professional networking website, and is an automotive industry veteran who has worked in senior positions in Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors prior to joining JK Tyres. 
 
Media reports citing sources claimed that Kathuria's resignation (a hand-written document posted on stock exchange) comes amidst an ongoing probe by Mumbai police in a matter related to a lady complainant who has alleged cohabitation with her deceitfully inducing belief of lawful marriage. 
 
JK Tyre said in response to an emailed query: "Mr. Kathuria had resigned from the company, and his resignation was accepted and he has been relieved from the services of the company. On other issues mentioned in your email, we cannot provide any comment." 
 
First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

