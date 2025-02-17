Govt, Intel partner to launch AI for Entrepreneurship initiative for youth

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The module aims to demystify artificial intelligence (AI) and foster entrepreneurial thinking among young innovators across the country, according to a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and American chip maker Intel on Monday announced the launch of 'AI for Entrepreneurship' micro-learning module for young innovators across India, aiming to skill 1 lakh youth through the programme.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a public-private partnership (PPP) organisation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, is also a part of the initiative.

"This initiative embodies our commitment to fostering innovation, empowering individuals, and building a skilled workforce ready to shape the industries of tomorrow. Together, let us harness the power of AI to unlock potential, create jobs, and drive our nation towards a brighter, self-reliant future where talent and technology drive India's growth story," Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said.

"Collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship provides this initiative the scale, reach and advances our commitment to bringing AI everywhere. Our goal is to skill 100,000 youth through this programme," said Gokul Subramaniam, Intel India President & Vice President of Client Computing Group.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

