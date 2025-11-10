Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre plans to invest ₹5,000 cr in 6 years to boost production capacity

JK Tyre plans to invest ₹5,000 cr in 6 years to boost production capacity

The ongoing investment cycle, which commenced around 4 years ago, is expected to end next quarter

JK Tyre
Currently, JK Tyre gets around 14 per cent of its overall revenues from exports. | Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Tyre and Industries is gearing up to invest another Rs 5,000 crore over the next 5-6 years to expand its production capacity, including some dedicated lines for export markets, according to Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania.

The company, which on Monday introduced India's first embedded smart tyres for passenger vehicles, is currently in the process of investing Rs 4,000 crore to ramp up its manufacturing infrastructure.

The ongoing investment cycle, which commenced around 4 years ago, is expected to end next quarter.

"For the next 5-6 years, we are now planning for another Rs 5,000 crore investment to enhance our capacities, both for car as well as truck tyres," Singhania told PTI in an interaction.

As part of the endeavour, the company also plans to create some production lines dedicated especially for exports, he added.

"We see that going forward India could have a good opportunity in the global markets, we want to utilise this opportunity," Singhania stated.

Currently, JK Tyre gets around 14 per cent of its overall revenues from exports.

The company exports tyres to around 110 markets globally.

With high tariffs in the US impacting business, JK Tyre is focusing on adding new export markets, Singhania said.

"Exports from India are naturally getting restricted (to the US), because with the 50 per cent duty and so on, I hope and wish that some kind of a bilateral trade agreement (with the US) will culminate in successful outcomes, so that will help, but this is still a question mark," he said.

If there is an agreement, things would be better, but if it takes time and for that interim period, the company has revised its export strategy.

"We have diverted our exports from India to other markets...there is a demand and we are diverting shipments to other countries..also we are diverting a lot of exports to the US from our plant in Mexico," Singhania said.

"But in the long term, if this (high tariff situation in the US) continues, then Indian tyre exports to the US will certainly be impaired," he added.

On domestic market growth estimates with GST rate rejig, Singhania said he expects the industry to grow in the range of 5-7 per cent this year, with JK Tyre expected to perform a shade better.

"In the long term, the GST 2.0 will also help in generating demand even in the rural sector because of the affordability factor," he noted.

Singhania stated that the revival of small cars would also entail growth for the domestic tyre industry, with the overall volumes going up.

Commenting on the introduction of embedded smart tyres for passenger vehicles, he noted that the range features advanced sensors within the tyre structure.

Designed and developed in-house and manufactured at the company's Banmore facility in Madhya Pradesh, the technology continuously monitors critical parameters in tyres, including air pressure, temperature, and potential air leaks, delivering real-time actionable insights that significantly enhance vehicle safety, performance, and efficiency.

"By integrating intelligence at the very core of performance, we are transforming the way India drives, making mobility smarter, safer, and more sustainable," Singhania said.

The embedded smart tyres will be available in the aftermarket through the company's dealerships, initially in sizes ranging from 14 inches to 17 inches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark's Ryaltris nasal spray gets China approval for allergic rhinitis

IPO-bound Wakefit in expansion mode; plans to open 117 new stores by FY28

Razorpay hires Google veteran Rambadran to lead engineering, AI innovation

GHCL partners with AuthBridge to strengthen supplier ESG compliance

Sharad Malhotra to become 1st Indian MD of Nippon Paint India from Dec 2025

Topics :JK TyreInvestmentsJK Group

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story