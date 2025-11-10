Home / Companies / News / Razorpay hires Google veteran Rambadran to lead engineering, AI innovation

Razorpay hires Google veteran Rambadran to lead engineering, AI innovation

Fintech major Razorpay has appointed Google Cloud's Prabu Rambadran as senior vice president of engineering to lead AI-first innovation, product growth, and global technology expansion

Prabu Rambadran
At Razorpay, Rambadran will lead the company’s engineering charter across risk and intelligence, business banking, payments, customer engagement, and core infrastructure.
Peerzada Abrar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Google
Fintech company Razorpay has appointed Prabu Rambadran as senior vice president, engineering. A technology leader with over two decades of experience, Rambadran brings a deep understanding of building and scaling engineering teams and enterprise-grade systems. He joins Razorpay from Google Cloud, where he led the development of critical infrastructure in cloud security, Google’s API management solution, and multiple enterprise software products.
 
His appointment comes as Razorpay accelerates its vision to build AI-first, globally adaptable platforms. These will power the future of digital payments and business banking across India and Southeast Asia, driving the company’s next wave of innovation and product diversification.
 
How will Prabu Rambadran strengthen Razorpay’s technology foundation?
 
“Excited to welcome Prabu as we go deeper on AI-driven products and global expansion. Prabu brings deep experience in building secure, high-performance, intelligent systems,” said Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder, Razorpay. “His leadership will strengthen our tech foundation as we build AI-first platforms for the next decade of digital payments and banking. Looking forward to what we build together for millions of businesses in India and beyond.”
 
At Razorpay, Rambadran will lead the company’s engineering charter across risk and intelligence, business banking, payments, customer engagement, and core infrastructure. 
 
What experience does Rambadran bring from Google and beyond?
 
Prior to Google, Rambadran held leadership roles at Nutanix and Microsoft across the US and India, driving high-impact innovation across products and platforms.
 
Prabu Rambadran, senior vice president, engineering, Razorpay, said, “What excites me most about Razorpay is its culture of relentless innovation, the drive to solve complex problems, and make an impact at scale.”
 
What innovations has Razorpay introduced recently?
 
Razorpay said it has continually set new industry benchmarks, from introducing agentic payments on ChatGPT and India’s first biometric card authentication system to launching the country’s first MCP server for AI-based payment integrations. It has also built products like the AI-powered fraud detection engine, Ray – India’s first AI business assistant – and the import stack for cross-border payments.
 
What will be Razorpay’s next focus under Rambadran’s leadership?
 
With Rambadran’s leadership, Razorpay will focus on further deepening its engineering capabilities, accelerating product innovation, and strengthening its technology backbone to support the company’s next phase of global growth.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

