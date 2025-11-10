Sharad Malhotra to become 1st Indian MD of Nippon Paint India from Dec 2025

Japan's Nippon Paint Holdings arm, NIPSEA Group, on Monday announced the appointment of Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025, making him the first Indian to occupy the position in the company.

Malhotra will succeed Jon Tan as Managing Director, reporting to the Group's CEO, Wee Siew Kim, the company said in a statement.

He becomes the first Indian to be appointed to this position in the company and will be responsible for driving the overall direction and strategy of India Group, it added.

Malhotra will continue to spearhead Nippon Paint's global foray into the automotive aftermarket business, a category that he has led since inception, the statement said.