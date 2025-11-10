Home / Companies / News / GHCL partners with AuthBridge to strengthen supplier ESG compliance

"Listed companies increasingly need scalable, tech-enabled solutions to manage supplier compliance," AuthBridge Founder and CEO Ajay Trehan said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
GHCL Ltd has partnered with authentication solutions provider AuthBridge to enhance environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance across its supplier network, the chemical manufacturer said on Monday.

The collaboration will automate ESG data collection and verification, introduce ESG scoring into supplier evaluations, and align practices with global standards, including India's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

AuthBridge has engaged with GHCL's suppliers to facilitate ESG adoption, guiding security service providers on workplace harassment prevention and labour laws, while helping manufacturing partners track greenhouse gas emissions across direct and indirect sources.

"Listed companies increasingly need scalable, tech-enabled solutions to manage supplier compliance," AuthBridge Founder and CEO Ajay Trehan said in a statement.

GHCL's supplier base includes raw material vendors, machinery providers, packaging and logistics partners, and service contractors. The partnership aims to identify high-risk suppliers earlier and improve onboarding decisions based on compliance data, GHCL said.

Topics :GHCLBankingSupply chain

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

