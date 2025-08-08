JK Tyre Q1 net profit drops 21%; eyes margin lift on cost stability

JK Tyre and Industries reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹165 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), while revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to ₹3,868 crore.

Sequentially, net profit grew 70 per cent, with revenue from operations increasing 2.9 per cent.

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, said: “Despite a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment, exports of passenger car tyres witnessed strong traction both on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis, signifying pull for our products and enhanced brand perception in global markets.”

During the earnings call, Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, said: “Raw material costs have come down by about 2.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter and are expected to remain stable through the rest of the year. We don’t anticipate any major volatility on that front. As we continue to optimise our product mix—particularly with the premiumisation of our passenger car segment, where 16-inch and above now account for 25 per cent of our portfolio—it is positively impacting our bottom line. With additional capacities coming on stream, we’re well-positioned to meet growing market demand.”