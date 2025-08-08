Home / Companies / News / Japan's Murata enters India with Chennai plant, eyes deeper push

Murata's first India unit begins capacitor packaging in Chennai; the firm plans deeper localisation amid growing demand across electronics, auto and industrial sectors

Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa with multilayer ceramic capacitors made at Murata's Chennai unit.
From smartphones in your pockets to Nasa's Ingenuity mars helicopter, almost every electronics device you see has a component of Murata Manufacturing in it.
 
On Friday, the global giant, which has a 40 per cent share in multilayer ceramic capacitors, rolled out its India journey by starting manufacturing at its Chennai unit.
 
Though in the initial phase, the company will be looking into packaging and shipping of multilayer ceramic capacitors, sources said it has a larger manufacturing roadmap in India. This may include design, manufacturing, and sale of advanced electronic components, modules, and devices.
 
Murata’s expansion in India is part of a broader strategy to diversify production and meet surging demand from sectors like smartphones, automotive, and industrial electronics.
 
The Japanese company's components are widely used by global brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Sony, and it has even contributed to projects like Nasa’s Mars helicopter.
 
“This is Murata’s first facility in India, and it has chosen Chennai, a decision that speaks volumes about the strength of our ecosystem. This unit illustrates how our electronics sector is rapidly moving from assembly to high-value component manufacturing,” said TRB. Rajaa, industries minister of Tamil Nadu.  ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI: Report
 
Murata's first Indian manufacturing plant is at OneHub Chennai Industrial Park, with a 3,500-square-metre facility focused on packaging and shipping multilayer ceramic capacitors.
 
Interestingly, the land was allotted to the company only in February this year.  
 
Though the size of the investment in Tamil Nadu is not clear, sources said it has plans for further expansion.
 
The development is crucial as, in June 2025, Murata began mass production of the world's first 0805-inch size multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC). 
 
“Chennai and its surrounding districts form one of the most integrated electronics manufacturing services (EMS) clusters in Asia, with capabilities ranging from printed circuit board assembly to final product integration. Our matching electronics components manufacturing scheme will only accelerate this momentum and bring many more such global players into the state,” Rajaa added.
 
At present, there are around 580 Japanese establishments in Tamil Nadu, and last month, the state investment body, Guidance Tamil Nadu, started a helpdesk for investors in Japan (Osaka), to facilitate trade, investment, and cultural exchange.
 
In 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Japan, when the state attracted investments of around ₹3,000 crore from that country.
 
After his visit, global medical devices giant Kyoto-based Omron Healthcare also started its unit in the state, in addition to companies like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
 
“About a month ago, I was in Kyoto, meeting Murata’s esteemed leadership and extending Tamil Nadu’s warm invitation to set shop and expand. I was deeply impressed by its vision and commitment to excellence. I am confident this is just the start of its journey here,” Rajaa said.
 
Renowned for its innovation in ceramic-based passive components, Murata supports a vast range of industries. These are consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation.
 

First Published: Aug 08 2025

