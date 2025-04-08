Bhartiya Group to venture into resorts: Chairman Snehdeep Aggarwal

Bhartiya Group, one of the largest producers and exporters of leather from India, is diversifying into resorts, which will be built as a separate vertical within its hospitality business, Snehdeep Aggarwal, chairman of the Bhartiya Group, told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

The Gurugram-headquartered group, which has a 25-acre industrial park dedicated to leather goods manufacturing near Chennai, has made Bengaluru its realty hub with IT parks, residences under Nikoo Homes, and hotels with The Leela Bhartiya City. Resorts will be a long-term business with a five-year-plus horizon, he said, as India’s rising per capita income and a growing socio-economic segment will increasingly spend on experiential travel.

“We’ll see a lot of foreign travellers coming to India in the next decade and beyond. More than that, Indians will be travelling more as incomes go up and they have more disposable incomes in hand, which will go towards experiential or lifestyle spending,” he said, adding that there were not enough resorts in the country to cater to this upcoming segment. “We’re building this as a separate vertical. We will build the resorts,” he added. The group already has two hotels in Bengaluru managed by The Leela Group and a convention centre. Aggarwal did not, however, reveal the investment that will go into this vertical or the number of resorts he plans to build over the next few years, but noted that India’s user base of more than 20 million was a key socio-economic segment that will be spending more on services for travel, experiences, health, and wellness.