JPMorgan agrees to pay Malaysia $330 million to settle 1MDB issues

JPMorgan Chase will pay the Malaysian government $330 million as part of a settlement to resolve all matters related to its role in the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, both parties said on Friday.

Malaysian and US investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad in a globe-spanning scheme between 2009 and 2014.

In 2021, 1MDB sued a unit of JP Morgan, along with those of Deutsche Bank and Coutts & Co, to recover alleged losses from the fund, citing alleged "negligence, breach of contract, conspiracy to defraud/injure, and/or dishonest assistance" on the part of the firms.