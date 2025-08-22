Bajaj Auto resumes Chetak e-scooter deliveries, rare earth magnets secured

Bajaj Auto on Friday said it has resumed supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, across all dealerships after overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.
In recent weeks, temporary supply constraints linked to international component availability had moderated deliveries. The sustained and growing demand for Chetak added further pressure on supply, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
Production and shipments recommenced on August 20, marking a faster-than-anticipated return to full capacity, it added.
Further, Bajaj Auto said it has "secured sufficient supply of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure availability during the upcoming festive season".
"Demand for Chetak remains robust, supplies have normalised, and deliveries against bookings have commenced. We are scaling up production to meet rising demand while staying true to our standards of quality and customer delight," Bajaj Auto President - Urbanite Business Unit, Eric Vas said.
China's restriction on exports of rare earth magnets -- a key component of electric vehicles -- in the wake of US President Donald Trump's tariff war had hit global automakers, including those in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
