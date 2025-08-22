Bajaj Auto resumes Chetak e-scooter deliveries, rare earth magnets secured

Bajaj Auto on Friday said it has resumed supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, across all dealerships after overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.

In recent weeks, temporary supply constraints linked to international component availability had moderated deliveries. The sustained and growing demand for Chetak added further pressure on supply, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Production and shipments recommenced on August 20, marking a faster-than-anticipated return to full capacity, it added.

Further, Bajaj Auto said it has "secured sufficient supply of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure availability during the upcoming festive season".