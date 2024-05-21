Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), PI Industries, and Hitachi Energy India are among 115 companies scheduled to release their fourth quarter (Q4) earnings report for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Tuesday.

GE T&D India, Ircon International, NMDC Steel, Action Construction Equipment, Godawari Power & Ispat, Eris Lifesciences, Maharashtra Seamless, Aether Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, Sheela Foam, Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals, Metropolis Healthcare, Galaxy Surfactants, Azad Engineering, RateGain Travel Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Laxmi Organic Industries, Arvind Fashions, Va Tech Wabag, Hindustan Foods, Welspun Enterprises, Tilaknagar Industries, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and Dollar Industries will also unveil their earnings for the Q4 today.

List of companies releasing Q4 results on May 201

BHEL, NMDC, PI Industries, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India, Ircon International, NMDC Steel, Action Construction Equipment, Godawari Power & Ispat, Eris Lifesciences, Maharashtra Seamless, Aether Industries, Sheela Foam, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Metropolis Healthcare, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Azad Engineering, Rategain Travel Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Laxmi Organic Industries, Arvind Fashions Limited, Va Tech Wabag, Hindustan Foods, Welspun Enterprises, Tilaknagar Industries, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Dollar Industries, FIEM Industries, Greenply Industries, D P Abhushan, MPS, Morepen Laboratories, IRM Energy, Mayur Uniquoters, Jindal Drilling Industries, Kesar India, Vascon Engineers, S P Apparels, NGL Fine Chem, GPT Healthcare, Ramco System, Gulshan Polyols, Suyog Telematics, Transindia Real Estate, MIC Electronics, Ndr Auto Components, Transpek Industry, Morganite Crucible (India), WS Industries, Hindustan Motors, Bright Outdoor Media, Ruby Mills, Arihant Capital Markets, GeeCee Ventures, Sinclairs Hotels, VASHU BHAGNANI INDUSTRIES, Sadbhav Engineering, Lyka Labs, Goodricke Group, Bhagyanagar India, KM Sugar Mills, ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company, Ruchi Infrastructure, Natural Capsules, DRC Systems India, Narmada Gelatines, Praxis Home Retail, La Tim Metal & Industries, Rishiroop, Standard Industries, SHAH METACORP, Mangalam Drugs & Organics, Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India), Hemant Surgical Industries, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries, Sharda Ispat, Ausom Enterprise, EYANTRA VENTURES, JSL Industries, Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery, Prerna Infrabuild, Fiberweb India, Sawaca Business Machines, NRB Industrial Bearings, Pritish Nandy Communications, Upsurge Investment and Finance, Baba Arts, WE WIN LIMITED, Dhanlaxmi Roto Sp, Manugraph Industries, Sky Industries, Vistar Amar, National Plastic Industries, Artefact Projects, Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports), Trident Texofab, Simplex Realty, Patspin India, Aastamangalam Finance, Smart Finsec, Laffans Petrochemicals, Danube Industries, White Organic Agro, Yuranus Infrastructure, GTN Textiles, Pecos Hotels and Pubs, Solid Stone Company, Shahi Shipping, Bisil Plast, Beeyu Overseas, Dhan Jeevan, iStreet Network, Starlite Components, GSL Securities.





ALSO READ: ONGC Q4 results: Net profit rises 78% to Rs 11,526 cr, announces dividend On Monday, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a remarkable 78 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 11,526.53 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24). This is a significant rise compared to Rs 6,478.23 crore during the same period last year (Q4FY23). The company’s crude oil production grew by 2.4 per cent in Q4FY24, while gas production saw a 3 per cent decline.

The markets remained closed on Monday, 20 May, due to the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra during the fifth phase of voting. However, trading is set to resume with heightened activity on Tuesday. As of 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty was up by 64 points, standing at 22,608.





ALSO READ: Nifty50, Mid Select Index bullish on charts in near term; key details here Analysts predict near-term market volatility driven by several factors. These include investor anticipation of the Lok Sabha election results, the final leg of India Inc’s March quarter earnings season, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) adjusting their positions in the Indian stock markets. The global market sentiment, especially as US markets hit record highs, will also influence trading dynamics.

Market movements may be swayed by FIIs’ buying and selling activities, investor reactions to Q4FY24 corporate earnings, and actions in the primary market.