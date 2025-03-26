Home / Companies / News / JSW Infra closes pipeline biz purchase from JSW Utkal Steel for Rs 1,617 cr

JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of slurry pipeline business from JSW Utkal Steel Ltd for around Rs 1,617 crore

JSW Utkal Steel is an arm of JSW Steel which is also a JSW Group company into manufacturing of steel. | Image: JSW Infrastructure
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of slurry pipeline business from JSW Utkal Steel Ltd for around Rs 1,617 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said it has also entered into a long-term 'take-or-pay' agreement with JSW Steel Ltd for the transportation of iron ore slurry from Nuagaon mines to Jagatsinghpur.

Take-or-pay is a contract, where the buyer has the obligation to either take delivery of goods or pay a specific penalty in case they fail to honour the contract.

"The company executed the Business Transfer Agreement on March 25, 2025 completing the acquisition of slurry pipeline business form JSW Utkal Steel Ltd for a consideration of Rs 1,617 crores (subject to closing adjustments)," it said.

Part of Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group, JSW Infrastructure is the second-largest private port operator in India, with a cargo handling capacity of 170 MTPA.

JSW Utkal Steel is an arm of JSW Steel which is also a JSW Group company into manufacturing of steel.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

