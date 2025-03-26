TPG, other investors buy 90% stake in Siemens Gamesa's India wind business

Siemens Gamesa will divest 90 per cent of its wind energy business in India and Sri Lanka to private equity firm TPG and other investors, at an undisclosed valuation. Siemens Gamesa will retain a 10 per cent stake in the transferred business.

According to a company statement, the new renewable energy venture will include investments from TPG, MAVCO Investments and industry veteran Prashant Jain.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be routed through TPG Rise Climate, the climate-focused investment platform of TPG. It marks the first transaction under the firm’s Global South Initiative—a private equity strategy launched in partnership with ALTÉRRA, the world’s largest climate finance investment vehicle.

Bloomberg had reported in November that TPG had emerged as the buyer of the Indian business in a deal that could value it at more than $300 million.

MAVCO, an investment firm linked to members of the Murugappa family, and Jain, former chief executive officer of JSW Energy, will also acquire minority stakes. Siemens Gamesa will transfer around 1,000 employees and its existing manufacturing infrastructure to the new entity, while continuing to license its technology.

“India remains an attractive market for wind energy. After thorough analysis, we have determined that our new partners led by TPG are the optimal owners to harness this potential,” said Vinod Philip, member of the board of Siemens Energy, responsible for Siemens Gamesa.

“The new company will serve the Indian market more effectively while also offering a long-term perspective for the employees and customers. This ensures continued support and development in this vibrant market, while Siemens Gamesa can concentrate on other core markets,” he added.

The move comes as India—the world’s third-largest energy consumer—pushes towards its target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The country is projected to add about 57 gigawatts of wind capacity by 2032.

“We believe onshore wind will continue to play an increasing role in India’s green energy mix, and this new platform will continue to accelerate the delivery of gigawatts of clean power to millions of Indians across the socio-economic spectrum,” said Ankur Thadani, partner and head of climate investing in Asia, TPG.

The new company will be chaired by Vellayan Subbiah of MAVCO, while Jain will serve as executive vice chairman.