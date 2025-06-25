Home / Companies / News / JSW MG Motor India to raise vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from July

This revision is being done to mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors, the company said in a statement

JSW
The company sells a range of conventional engine and electric vehicles like Comet EV with price starting at Rs 7.36 lakh to SUV Gloster at starting price of Rs 43.35 lakh.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:20 PM IST
JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles by up to 1.5 per cent across most of its offerings from July 1.

This revision is being done to mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors, the company said in a statement.

The company sells a range of conventional engine and electric vehicles like Comet EV with price starting at Rs 7.36 lakh to SUV Gloster at starting price of Rs 43.35 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

