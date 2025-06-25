Home / Companies / News / AI lifts Samsung India's home appliance sales to 50% mark: Ghufran Alam

AI lifts Samsung India's home appliance sales to 50% mark: Ghufran Alam

For washing machines and refrigerators, according to Samsung India's internal estimates, the growth is expected to be in single-digit for the year

Ghufran Alam
Ghufran Alam, VP, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
Samsung India now sees half of its revenue from its home appliances business coming from artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled appliances, and the company expects to exit 2025 with 70 per cent of its revenue coming from this segment.
 
“Our journey has been very fruitful, with AI-enabled appliances making up 12 per cent of our overall home appliance sales at the start. We have got to a level of 50 per cent and are looking forward to having a 70 per cent contribution to our overall revenue from AI-enabled products,” said Ghufran Alam, vice-president, digital appliances business, Samsung India.
 
He explained that when the company launched its 12 kilogram (kg) front-load washing machine last year, it accounted for just 2 per cent of the total front-load washing machine market. Today, its contribution has risen to 12 per cent. 
 
“I think we created the market, we took the lead, and we’re now reaping the benefits,” Alam said. He added that the company plans to adopt the same approach for 25 kg washing machines — creating and then leading the market for higher-capacity models. Alam also pointed out that after the pandemic, the premiumisation trend has gained momentum.
 
According to Samsung India’s internal estimates, overall growth for washing machines and refrigerators is expected to be in the single digits this year. However, premium AI-enabled products are growing in double digits across the industry, which also suggests that the share of premium products in the market will continue to rise.
 
In its press release, Samsung India said that for the year, it has planned a range of Bespoke AI home appliances, including the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One, Bespoke AI Refrigerator with AI Home, Bespoke AI Double-Door Refrigerator, Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner, and Bespoke AI Top Load Washer. 
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

