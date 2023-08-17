Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel considers 75% interest in Teck's coal business 'Elk Valley'

JSW Steel considers 75% interest in Teck's coal business 'Elk Valley'

The potential deal could value the business at $8 billion, said a report, rivaling an earlier bid by Swiss commodities giant Glencore

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Ltd is considering picking up a 75% interest in Teck Resources' steelmaking coal business Elk Valley Resources, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg had reported in July that the Mumbai-based company was interested in up to 20% of Teck's coal business.

The potential deal could value the business at $8 billion, said Bloomberg, rivaling an earlier bid by Swiss commodities giant Glencore.

Glencore earlier this year offered to buy Teck's steelmaking coal business as a standalone unit, after the Canadian miner twice rebuffed its $22.5 billon offer to combine the two companies.

In July, Teck CEO Jonathan Price said the Canadian miner is considering a range of proposals including a partial sale of its coal business from various interested parties.

JSW declined to comment, while Teck Resources did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

 

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Also Read

JSW Steel considering bid for up to 20% stake in Canada's Teck Resources

India's steelmaking goals risk quadrupling emissions, says report

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

INOX invests in Tata Steel's Dhenkanal plant to set up air separation units

ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn by 2030 to transform into low-carbon energy player

Bahrain Steel inks pact with KSA Green to supply iron ore to GSA project

Motilal Oswal Alternates to raise Rs 2,000 cr realty fund by March 2024

DGCA approves IndiGo's Delhi-Tashkent direct flight starting Sept 6

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Topics :JSW steelTeck Resourcescoal industry

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRA

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil Nadu

LS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story