JSW Steel partners with BHP, Carbon Clean to work on capture technology

JSW Steel on Thursday said it has signed a pact with BHP and Carbon Clean to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technology in the steelmaking process.

India's steel sector accounts for 12 per cent of India's greenhouse gas emissions, with an emission intensity of 2.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel compared to the global average of 1.9 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel, as per official estimates.

"JSW Steel, BHP and Carbon Clean are collaborating to accelerate deployment of carbon capture technology for steelmaking decarbonisation.

"Under the agreement, the parties will commence joint studies to explore the feasibility of Carbon Clean's CycloneCC modular technology to capture up to 1 lakh tonne per year of CO2 emissions," JSW Steel said in a statement.