Bengal Inc mourns demise of Ratan Tata, expresses admiration for his legacy

The business community in Bengal and across India is in mourning, following the demise of Ratan Tata, the legendary former chairman of the Tata Group. Tributes poured in from industry leaders and organisations alike, expressing their deep sorrow and admiration for Tata's legacy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Ratan Tata looked beyond the balance sheets. He was a man of ideas Amit Saraogi, president of the MCCI, lauded Tata's transformative leadership, which saw the Tata Group's revenues soar from $ 4 billion to over $ 100 billion. Saraogi also highlighted Tata's significant contributions to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy.

Titagarh Rail VC & MD Umesh Chowdhary and other prominent figures echoed Saraogi's sentiments, emphasising Tata's inspirational qualities and unwavering commitment to excellence.

They remembered him as a visionary businessman who not only shaped the Indian corporate landscape but also touched the lives of countless people.



The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) also expressed condolences highlighting Tata's pioneering role in forging a global footprint for Indian businesses.

Rajeev Singh, the Director General of the ICC, praised Tata's leadership, philanthropy, and values, noting that his legacy would be difficult to match.

"We have lost our ' Anmol Ratan', a rare gem of a human being, one of the greatest philanthropists and the titan of Indian industry. It is an irreparable and profound loss to India. Mr Ratan Tata, a symbol of integrity, empathy, and humility was highly respected for his commitment, innovation and business acumen and was a source of inspiration to all," Aditya Agarwal, Director, FMCG major Emami Group said.



Sanjiv Goenka, the Chairman of RPSG Group said, "The world has lost a true visionary and humanitarian. Mr Ratan Tata's unparalleled contributions to business and society will forever remain his legacy."



He touched the lives of every Indian in his own soft, unassuming way, leaving an indelible mark that may never be equalled, he said.