JSW, Posco sign agreement to set up 6 MTPA steel plant in Odisha

JSW Steel and South Korea's Posco have signed a pact to explore setting up a 6 MTPA integrated steel plant in Odisha through a 50:50 joint venture

JSW
The companies will now carry out a detailed feasibility study to finalise the plant’s location, investment structure, resource availability and other critical factors | (Photo: Reuters)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
JSW Steel Ltd and South Korea’s Posco Group have signed a non-binding agreement to jointly explore setting up a 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Odisha, India, through a 50:50 joint venture, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
 
Feasibility study to decide project details 
The companies will now carry out a detailed feasibility study to finalise the plant’s location, investment structure, resource availability and other critical factors. Odisha, with its natural resource base and logistical advantages, is among the key sites under consideration.
 
Agreement builds on earlier understanding 
The Heads of Agreement (HoA), signed in Mumbai, follows a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2024. “This partnership brings together JSW’s proven execution capabilities and strong domestic footprint with Posco’s technological leadership in steelmaking,” said Jayant Acharya, chief executive officer of JSW Steel.
 
He added that the proposed venture will help create a globally competitive manufacturing hub to serve both domestic and export markets.
 
Posco sees India as key to global demand growth 
Calling India “central to the future of global steel demand,” Lee Ju-tae, representative president of Posco Holdings, said the collaboration would support India’s industrial growth while creating long-term value for both organisations.

Topics :JSW steelPoscojoint ventures in India

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

