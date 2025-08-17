India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

Indian corporates are increasingly moving away from bank funding towards alternative sources such as equity and bond markets, as their deleveraged balance sheets have strengthened their ability to raise equity at better valuations. In addition, the 100 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enabled them to access long-term funds from the debt capital market at lower rates.

Fund-raising activity has been strong this year through block deals and qualified institutional placements (QIPs). In FY25, India Inc raised over Rs 42,000 crore through QIPs. They also mobilised more than Rs 1.07 trillion through block deals during this period.

At the same time, companies raised over Rs 4 trillion through bonds in the April–July period of FY26 — the highest ever for the first four months of a financial year. This underscored the growing preference for the corporate bond market over traditional bank loans, driven by favourable interest rate conditions. In the same period last year (Q1FY25), companies raised Rs 2.11 trillion from the domestic debt capital market through bonds. “Corporates have got multiple sources of funding. The primary source is internal accruals, followed by the equity market. They also have access to the bond market and banks. So, especially the better-rated companies, have multiple choices and will always optimise their sources of funding,” said Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank, in the post-Q1FY26 earnings call.

Although the RBI has cut rates by 100 bps, the transmission to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) has been limited, with most of the impact seen in external benchmark-based loans. According to RBI data, since February — the start of the easing cycle — MCLR fell by just 10 bps (till June). During the same period, five-year and 10-year government security (G-sec) yields (6.79 GS benchmark) declined by 63 bps and 28 bps, respectively. Five-year AAA corporate bond yields fell by 56 bps. Over this period, the Indian bond market was among the best performers globally.

“Corporate loan demand continues to remain selective, with many large borrowers opting for the bond market and other alternate sources of funding,” said Venkatraman V, executive director and chief financial officer, Federal Bank, in a call with analysts after the bank’s Q1FY26 earnings. RBI data shows credit to industry recorded 5.5 per cent year-on-year growth, compared with 7.7 per cent in the fortnight ended June 27, 2025. During the same period, non-food bank credit grew by 10.2 per cent, compared with 13.8 per cent year-on-year growth in the corresponding period of the previous year. Another factor behind sluggish growth in corporate loans is the intense pricing competition among banks, bankers noted.