Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

JSW's consolidated crude steel production was at 1.94 MT in the same month last year

JSW Steel (File image)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

JSW Steel on Monday reported an 11 per cent rise in its consolidated crude steel production at 2.20 million tonnes (MT) in November on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Its consolidated crude steel production was at 1.94 MT in the same month last year, according to a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


From its India operations, the company produced 2.11 MT of steel in November, up 7 per cent over 1.970 MT in the year-ago period. India operations' production includes the crude steel production of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL) and its subsidiary Mivaan Steels Ltd. Capacity utilisation at the Indian operations level stood at 90 per cent for November.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.09 MT of steel compared to 0.024 MT produced in November 2022. JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $23 billion JSW Group.

Earlier in December, JSW Steel USA Ohio said it is considering a proposal for raising long-term funds of around 30 years tenure in the municipal bond markets in the USA. The Bonds will be repaid out of proceeds from the repayment of the loan received from JSW Ohio. The company has agreed to provide a guarantee on behalf of JSW Ohio, which will be utilised to secure the repayment of the bonds.

ALSO READ: Import influx, post-festival slack in demand prompt steel price correction

JSW Steel completed a Rs 750 crore investment in JSW Paints Pvt Ltd in November. JSW Paints and JSW Steel are group companies of Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group.

JSW reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,773 crore for the July-September quarter on the back of higher income. The company suffered a loss of Rs 915 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year. The total income rose to Rs 44,821 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 41,966 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

Jindal Steel, JSW, Vedanta: Nifty Metal dips over 1% on China slowdown woes

How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap?

After a weak first half of 2023, second half brings hope for metals

Lloyds Metals soars 7% on NSE debut; stock up 137% so far in 2023

Zydus, Daewoong collaborate to co-develop, market Leuprolide Acetate

Toys 'R' Us to start manufacturing in India by mid next year: Report

Boost to Make in India: Apple way ahead of PLI scheme commitments

HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24

AI race gets fiercer: Is Google's Gemini a giant stride or leap of faith?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Steel growthsteel productionJSW steelJSWmetalsMining industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story