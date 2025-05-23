Home / Companies / News / BPSL resolution plan implementation in compliance with law: JSW Steel

BPSL resolution plan implementation in compliance with law: JSW Steel

JSW Steel says BPSL resolution plan followed due process, despite SC order directing liquidation and refund; no provisions made in consolidated accounts

Ishita Ayan Dutt
May 23 2025
JSW Steel on Friday said the implementation of the resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) was in compliance with the law and that it had taken all necessary steps to successfully revive the company to its present status.
 
On 2 May, the company suffered a major setback when the Supreme Court rejected its resolution plan for BPSL — four years after the acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) — and ordered the company into liquidation.
 
The apex court directed the creditors of BPSL to refund the funds and equity contribution made in the debt-laden company. This followed a previous Supreme Court order dated 6 March 2020.
 
In a statement on Friday, JSW Steel said: “We, along with our legal advisors, have assessed the matter and believe that we have strong grounds for availing all available legal remedies.”
 
In its results disclosure, JSW Steel mentioned that no provision had been made in its consolidated results.
 
The company conducted a recoverability assessment, considering the Supreme Court orders dated 6 March 2020 and 2 May 2025, the ESCROW agreement with erstwhile lenders of the Committee of Creditors, and legal opinion. It concluded that the recoverable amount is sufficient to cover the carrying value of BPSL’s net assets. 

Hence, no provision is required for the net assets included in the consolidated financial results of the company as of 31 March 2025.
 
The carrying value of BPSL’s net assets included in JSW Steel’s consolidated financial results as of 31 March 2025 stands at ₹14,091 crore.
 
In FY25, BPSL’s revenue from operations stood at ₹21,440 crore, with a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹260 crore. In FY24, revenue was ₹21,893 crore and PAT was ₹674 crore.
May 23 2025

