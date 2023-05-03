JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade manufacturing operations in US



The company said in a statement it aims to meet the demand for quality steel products “melted & manufactured in the US”, in line with the Biden Administration’s Buy America policies. The new projects are expected to be completed and commissioned in FY26. JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, a subsidiary of India’s JSW Steel, will invest $145 million in projects to upgrade manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio.



The company said that the new investment would help expand its “Made in USA” product portfolio and improve imports. The investment was announced at the SelectUSA Investment Summit held in National Harbour, Maryland. “These new investments reiterate JSW’s commitment to a sustainable and green future. The operational upgrades being made at JSW Steel USA are a progressive step towards achieving our long term ESG goals. These investments and projects will help us in producing high quality ‘melted and manufactured in USA’ steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors,” said Parth Jindal, director of JSW Steel USA.