Home / Companies / News / Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

In its insolvency filing, Go First said that the 'ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney's international Aero Engines' led to the grounding of 25 of its A320 neo jets

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pratt & Whitney on Wednesday responded to the allegations made by Go First Airline against the American engine maker in its bankruptcy filing. The Indian airline said that the "ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney's international Aero Engines" led to the grounding of 25 A320 neo jets.
Pratt & Whitney, in response, said that the airline has a "history of missing its financial obligations".

"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers. Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," the company said, as reported by news agency ANI.
"Go First has a lengthy history of missing its financial obligations to Pratt," it added.

Earlier, Go First also said that Pratt & Whitney refused to comply with an award issued by an emergency arbitrator to provide the carrier with at least 10 usable engines by April 27, and an additional 10 every month until December 2023.
On Tuesday, the airline filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and cancelled its flights on May 3, 4, and 5.

Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore. As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, as reported by news agency Reuters.
"However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant defaults to financial creditors would be imminent," the filing said.

The filing lists the Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.
The airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore, the filing shows. This includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors, and aircraft lessors.

Also Read

Go First may sue Pratt and Whitney over reliability issues in their engines

Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues

Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center facility in Karnataka

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

Wadia group likely to exit loss-making budget carrier Go First: Report

Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32% to Rs 457 crore

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

Topics :Pratt & WhitneyairlinesGo AirBS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story