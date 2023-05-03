Home / Companies / News / Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Go First cut flights even after Centre removed Covid-19 pandemic cap

When the Indian government removed the pandemic-induced capacity restrictions on domestic carriers in October 2021, the entire aviation sector breathed a sigh of relief. Since then, the situation got better for carriers like IndiGo and Air India, but not for Go First. Read More
 
Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Indian airline Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore ($798 million), its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, which was seen by Reuters. Read More
 
Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, one of the petitioners in the Adani-Hindenburg case in the Supreme Court, has filed an application opposing the six-month extension sought by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete the probe into the allegations in the Hindenburg Research report. Read More
 
No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Domestic clearing corporations (CCs) don’t expect any significant impact due to the de-recognition by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), which has come into effect from April 30. Read More
 
Tata Steel flags risk to UK operations' status as a going concern

Tata Steel on Tuesday flagged concerns about the financial situation of its operations in the UK, in light of a potential economic downturn in Europe. Read More

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

