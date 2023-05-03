Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing



Indian airline Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore ($798 million), its bankruptcy filing showed. As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, which was seen by Reuters.

When the Indian government removed the pandemic-induced capacity restrictions on domestic carriers in October 2021, the entire aviation sector breathed a sigh of relief. Since then, the situation got better for carriers like IndiGo and Air India, but not for Go First.