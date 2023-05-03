Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO



On Tuesday, Go First filed for bankruptcy with the National Company Law Tribunal, blaming Pratt & Whitney engines for grounding about half its fleet. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Go First after the airline decided to cancel flights for two days amid a severe financial crunch. Wadia Group is "completely committed" to Go First Airline and will not exit the airline, the airline's chief executive officer Kaushik Khona told news agency Reuters on Wednesday. He added that some people have expressed interest in the airline.



The insolvency filing marks the first major airline collapse in the country since Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and underscores the fierce competition in the sector. The crisis-hit airline has cancelled all their scheduled flights for May 3 and 4 "without any prior intimation", the DGCA said in a statement.



"...in the absence of Pratt & Whitney not providing the required number of spare leased engines in accordance with the order issued by the emergency arbitrator, Go First is no longer in a position to continue to meet its financial obligations," the airline said. Go First's filing comes after Pratt & Whitney, the exclusive engine supplier for the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet, refused to comply with an order to release engines to the airline that would have allowed it to return to full operations, the company said.



"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers. Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," the company said. On Wednesday, Pratt & Whitney said that the airline has a "history of missing its financial obligations".



Business Standard reported in April that Go First would receive Rs 600 crore more as promoter equity and bank debt by the month's end. This will help it meet immediate capital requirements. The Wadia family and banks would provide Rs 300 crore each. Khona told Reuters that the airline had made all their due payments to P&W. He added that the insolvency proceedings are not to sell the airline but to revive it. The call was taken to preserve the airline's assets.