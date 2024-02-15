Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21
Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, on Thursday fixed the price band of Rs 342-360 per share for its Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open for subscription on February 21 till February 23, the company said in a statement.
NSE to double frequency for index dissemination
NSE Indices, the index providing arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it is planning to double the dissemination frequency of values for certain of its indices. “Effective April 8, 2024 all indices that are currently disseminated live at a frequency of 1 second shall be disseminated live at a frequency of 500 milliseconds,” it said in a release.