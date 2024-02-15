Home / Companies / News / Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, on Thursday fixed the price band of Rs 342-360 per share for its Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO)

BS ReporterPTI Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Julius Baer, the largest international wealth manager in India, has received a commitment of over Rs 300 crore, for its maiden India Equity Fund 1, a close-ended Category-III alternative investment fund (AIF). The fund will primarily invest in companies that are expected to benefit from macro trends such as favourable demographics, regulatory changes and increasing digitalisation.

“As market needs evolve, we will continue to evolve our product suite, offering distinctive and diversified investment solutions to meet the changing needs of our clients,” said Umang Papneja, CEO, Julius Baer India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21 

Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, on Thursday fixed the price band of Rs 342-360 per share for its Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open for subscription on February 21 till February 23, the company said in a statement. 

NSE to double frequency for index dissemination

NSE Indices, the index providing arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it is planning to double the dissemination frequency of values for certain of its indices. “Effective April 8, 2024 all indices that are currently disseminated live at a frequency of 1 second shall be disseminated live at a frequency of 500 milliseconds,” it said in a release.

Also Read

Buying stocks today seems like a good idea: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Shreyas Shipping stock falls after counter offer; Juniper Hotels files DRHP

High US bond yield 'negatively impacts' India's appeal: Umang Papneja

Suzlon secures order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy

Lemon Tree Hotels surges 9% to record high on strong earnings expectations

India Yamaha Motor recalls 300,000 scooters to rectify brake parts

OYO forays into sports hospitality biz, shortlists 100 hotels in 12 cities

Premium-device sales fuel Amazon's smartphone category growth in 2023

Carlyle Group sells 1.3% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,057 cr via open market

HCLTech tells DFS employees to report to office 3 times in a week

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Julius BaerIPOsNSE Indices

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story