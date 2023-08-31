Home / Companies / News / Jupiter Life Line Hospital IPO to open for public subscription on Sep 6

Jupiter Life Line Hospital IPO to open for public subscription on Sep 6

The initial share sale of multispecialty hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will open for public subscription on September 6.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Earlier this month, Jupiter Hospital mobilised Rs 123 crore from institutional investors in the pre-IPO round and accordingly the fresh issue size was reduced.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
The three day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 8 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on September 5, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group entities and other shareholders.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised to retire debt. Besides, funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The hospital chain operates in Thane, Pune and Indore under the "Jupiter" brand with a total bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022.

Jupiter Hospital, which has a strategic focus on the western India healthcare market, is in the process of developing a multispecialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, which is being designed to accommodate over 500 beds.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

