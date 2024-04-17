Home / Companies / News / Just Dial Q4 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 38.44% to Rs 115.74 cr

Just Dial Q4 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 38.44% to Rs 115.74 cr

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 361.56 crore compared to Rs 306.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added

The company's consolidated total income in FY24 stood at Rs 1,348.37 crore against Rs 986.67 crore in FY23.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Just Dial Ltd on Wednesday reported a 38.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.74 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.6 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Just Dial Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 361.56 crore compared to Rs 306.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
 

The total expenses in the fourth quarter were marginally higher at Rs 214.12 crore compared to Rs 210.94 crore a year ago, the company said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, its consolidated net profit was Rs 362.93 crore, up from Rs 162.72 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

The company's consolidated total income in FY24 stood at Rs 1,348.37 crore against Rs 986.67 crore in FY23.

Just Dial Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

