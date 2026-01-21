K P Energy Q3 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹41.35 cr on high revenues

K P Energy on Wednesday posted a 58 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.35 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"The company has recorded its highest-ever Q3 Profit After Tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis for Q3FY26 at Rs 41.35 crore in comparison to that for Q3FY25 at Rs 26.39 crore, representing a growth of 58 per cent," a company statement said.

According to the statement, its consolidated revenue from operations reached its highest-ever level for a second quarter, rising from Rs 211.84 crore in Q3FY25 to Rs 344.96 crore in Q3FY26 - a growth of about 63 per cent.