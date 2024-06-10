Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru Projects International board to raise Rs 300 cr through NCDs

Kalpataru Projects International board to raise Rs 300 cr through NCDs

The NCDs will be listed at the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Ltd

Kalpataru international
Image:X@kpilofficial
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International on Monday said its board has approved the proposal to raise Rs 300 crore through the issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

A total of 30,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 300 crore is proposed to be issued, a BSE filing stated.

According to the filing, the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.

The NCDs will be listed at the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Ltd. The deemed date of allotment is June 13, 2024, while its final redemption (100 per cent) will be done by June 11, 2027.

The coupon/interest offered is 8.35 per cent per annum.

Topics :KalpataruKalpataru Power Transmissionconvertible debentures

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

