KEC International bags new projects worth Rs 1,005 cr in India, overseas

Engineering firm KEC International on Tuesday said it has bagged new projects worth Rs 1,005 crore across its various business verticals, including railways and cables.

The RPG Group company has bagged projects for transmission and distribution and cabling in the domestic market as well as in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Americas.

In the railways vertical, it has "secured an order for 25 kV overhead electrification (OHE) and associated works in the conventional segment in India," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables in the domestic market and overseas.

"We are particularly enthused by the order in railways, which further consolidates our order book in the conventional railway segment. With these orders, our YTD (Year to Date) order intake stands at Rs 10,000 crore," KEC International Ltd MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has presence in the verticals like railways, civil, urban infrastructure and cables.