Home / Companies / News / Kerala's Technopark records software exports worth Rs 11,630 cr for FY23

Kerala's Technopark records software exports worth Rs 11,630 cr for FY23

Kerala's pioneer IT hub Technopark here has reported a remarkable surge in software export revenue for the financial year 2022-23.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Kerala's pioneer IT hub Technopark here has reported a remarkable surge in software export revenue for the financial year 2022-23.

The organization saw a substantial increase of Rs 1,855 crores in export revenue, registering a 19 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal year, a statement said here on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also, the Technopark has consistently maintained an A+ stable rating from CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India Limited) for the last three years, underscoring its robust financial performance and seamless transactions.

The campus spread over 768.63 acres with 11.22 million sq. ft of built up space, currently hosts 72,000 employees across 486 companies.

In the last financial year, 46 companies opened new IT/ITeS offices in Technopark and during that time, Technopark's software export revenue from 465 companies was Rs 9,775 crores, it said.

This fiscal year it has reached Rs 11,630 crores, which is an excellent growth curve.

Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO of Technopark, emphasized that the sustained yearly growth in software exports by IT/ITES industries' of Technopark bodes well for the entire IT ecosystem of Kerala.

He also added that the developmental efforts undertaken by Technopark with the support of the state government, along with infrastructure development activities by co-developers and availability of sound social fabric within the city act as catalysts for the IT sector's expansion in the state.

Technopark's software export growth trajectory since its inception, is an indicator of the organisation's tremendous potential for IT/ITeS companies to flourish by investing here in Kerala, the statement added.

Also Read

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Individual developers can set up industrial parks; Kerala revises policy

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Titagarh Rail plans to raise up to Rs 700 cr via QIP, seeks JV partner

Citigroup discriminated against Armenian-Americans, says federal regulator

Ultraviolette Automotive forays into Europe with focus on five nations

Reliance Retail's first standalone 'Swadesh' store opens in Hyderabad

GoMechanic raises Rs 50 crore from marquee investor, existing shareholders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KeralaIT-software sectorSoftware services

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story