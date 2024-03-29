Home / Companies / News / Kia India looks to expand sales, service network to 700 touchpoints

Kia India looks to expand sales, service network to 700 touchpoints

The automaker has 522 touchpoints across 236 cities

Gwanggu Lee - MD & CEO, Kia India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Kia India on Friday said it is planning to have around 700 sales and service touchpoints in 300 cities by the end of the year.

The automaker, which sells models like Seltos and Sonet, has 522 such touchpoints across 236 cities.

The company said it is focussed on strengthening its presence in Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets, contributing 40 per cent to its total network strength.

Kia India is also focused on expanding its touchpoints in the Tier-4 and upcountry markets, it added.

"We have expanded our touchpoints network from 285 to 522 since starting our operations in India. As part of Kia's 2.0 strategy, we are aiming to close the year with over 700 touchpoints, thereby making Kia more accessible to our esteemed customers," Kia India National Head Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

The automaker is also committed to sustainability by introducing the green workshop concept and encouraging all its dealer partners to transition to eco-friendly workshops, he added.

Kia India also intends to increase its certified pre-owned network to 100 outlets by the end of 2024. It currently has 59 such outlets across the country.

Topics :KiaAuto sectorAuto industry

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

