Kinetic's high-speed e-scooter Zulu comes with battery subscription plan

Kinetic Green, the Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) player, on Monday launched its high-speed e-scooter Zulu at two price points.

The scooter powered by a 2.2 kwH battery with a range of 104 kilometres comes at a price of Rs 94,990 ex-showroom in Mumbai if one opts to buy the battery. The other option is to go for a subscription model where one pays Rs 700-900 per month for the battery, after paying Rs 69,000 upfront.



The idea is to reduce the cost of ownership for the consumer as the FAME subsidy benefits reduce. Speaking to Business Standard, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, said that they plan to appeal to the youth, especially college-goers. "The EMI for the Rs 69,000 option roughly works out to around Rs 2,500 per month for a 36-month tenure, and add to this the Rs 700-800 that one pays. Most students pay the fuel cost out of pocket money, and this would be suitable for both the parent and the student, when choosing an electric vehicle over an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle," Motwani said. For the Rs 95,000 option, the EMI would roughly work out to around Rs 3,400 a month.



The battery subscription model is claimed to have reduced the acquisition cost by over 35 per cent and offers significant savings on running costs.



In addition to the product launch, Kinetic Green announced its expansion plans for its dealer network. The company aims to add 300 two-wheeler dealers annually, reaching a total of 1,200 dealers in 3-4 years. Simultaneously, it plans to add 50-80 three-wheeler dealers each year, aiming for a total of 400 in the same timeframe. The company currently has 500 dealers and is present in more than 300 cities. The company has designed, manufactured, and sold over 100,000 electric vehicles, generating sales of around Rs 1,000 crore.