KKR to acquire Bengaluru-based medical devices company Healthium MedTech

According to sources close to the deal, the acquisition is valued between Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Global investment firm KKR announced on Monday the signing of definitive agreements to acquire Bengaluru-based medical devices company Healthium MedTech from an affiliate of funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners.

According to sources close to the deal, the acquisition is valued between Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.

“The acquisition will be made by a special purpose vehicle owned by KKR-managed funds, which will acquire a controlling interest in the Healthium group, including Healthium,” KKR said in a joint statement with Healthium and Apax.

The transaction is subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of the calendar year (CY) 2024. The investment will be made through KKR’s Asian Fund IV.

“Apax Partners and Healthium were advised by Jefferies LLC as a financial advisor for the deal, whereas KKR was advised by Moelis and Company,” according to the joint statement.

With this investment, Healthium becomes the latest addition to KKR’s healthcare sector portfolio in India, which includes branded formulations company JB, hospital chain Max Healthcare, and generic pharma products company Gland Pharma.

Anish Bafna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Healthium MedTech, said that as the company looks to further strengthen and expand its market position, it is delighted to welcome an investor of KKR’s caliber, who brings deep global healthcare expertise and knowledge of the Indian market.

Apax had acquired Healthium in 2018, strengthening its existing portfolio of wound closure devices and consumables and investing in new franchises such as arthroscopy and advanced wound care through in-house research and development.

Healthium currently is the fourth-largest surgical suture manufacturer in the world with a market share of about 18 per cent in India. It has a presence in more than 90 countries.

Commenting on the deal, Akshay Tanna, KKR Partner and Head of India Private Equity, said that Healthium has established itself as a leading homegrown producer of medical devices with a strong track record of delivering quality products and a wide distribution network both in India and globally.

“KKR will accelerate Healthium’s growth organically and through mergers and acquisitions,” he added.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

