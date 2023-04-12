Home / Companies / News / Knight Frank appoints India head Shishir Baijal on group executive board

Knight Frank appoints India head Shishir Baijal on group executive board

Baijal joins the board to add international experience and wide-ranging corporate acumen after his 45-year-plus career across various sectors, including hotels, leisure and real estate

New Delhi
Knight Frank appoints India head Shishir Baijal on group executive board

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Real estate consultant Knight Frank has appointed its India head Shishir Baijal on its group executive board.

In a statement on Wednesday, the consultant said it has appointed "Shishir Baijal to its Group Executive Board responsible for the UK and global Knight Frank business".

Baijal joins the board to add international experience and wide-ranging corporate acumen after his 45-year-plus career across various sectors, including hotels, leisure and real estate.

He joined Knight Frank in 2012, building the team in India to 1,500 professionals in eight cities, servicing over 100 locations in the subcontinent.

"Our regions are at varied stages of development, and a truly comprehensive view for the company is imperative, given the new era of post-pandemic global business. I view joining the group executive board as an enriching move to create a more global orientation to our overall approach," Baijal said.

The group executive board oversees Knight Frank's global network and over-arching strategy.

Topics :Knight Frank

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Also Read

Bengaluru may see highest growth in office rent at 5-7% next year: Report

Sentiment in realty sector drops in Dec qtr but remains positive: Report

PE investment in real estate down 17% to $5.13 bn; inflow up in warehousing

Bengaluru fourth most expensive real estate market in India: Knight Frank

Despite rate hikes, residential sales in India at 9-year high: Knight Frank

PhonePe raises $100 million additional funding from General Atlantic

Zerodha forms joint venture with Amazon-backed Smallcase for AMC operations

Gaming cos deploy geofencing as TN online gambling ban disrupts operations

BHEL, Nuclear Power Corp ink pact for nuclear power project opportunities

Serum re-starts Covishield production, seeks to despatch 6 mn Covovax doses

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story