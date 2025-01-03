Kotak Mahindra Bank CTO & COO Milind Nagnur resigns citing personal reasons

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday announced that Milind Nagnur, currently serving as the chief operating officer (COO) and chief technology officer (CTO) of the bank, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. His resignation will take effect from February 15, 2025.

In his resignation letter, Nagnur stated that he intends to relocate to the United States to care for family members.

“An interim technology organisation structure has been put in place in the bank to ensure smooth functioning,” the bank said in an exchange notification post-market hours on Friday.

(Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)