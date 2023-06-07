KPI Green Energy gets letter of intent for 40 MW hybrid project in Gujarat

KPI Green Energy on Wednesday said it has got a letter of intent (LoI) from a private player to develop a 40 megawatt hybrid green energy project in Gujarat.

The capacity includes 21.50 MW wind and 18.5 MW solar, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"KPI Green has received a new largest single LoI for executing Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project of 40 MW capacity from Anupam Rasayan India, Surat under Captive Power Producer (CPP)' business segment of the company," it said.

This LoI is a significant milestone for the company, showcasing its strong position in the renewable energy market.