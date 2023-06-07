Maruti's Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom; check specifications







Price Details Announcing the prices of the Jimny, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over five decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude.” Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited off-roader Jimny will sell at a starting price of Rs 12,74,000 (ex-showroom) from Maruti's Nexa outlets, the company said in a BSE filing. The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting Wednesday, 7 June.

Variant Price (INR) Variant Price (INR)

Zeta MT 12,74,000 Zeta AT 13,94,000

Alpha MT (Dual Tone) 13,85,000 Alpha AT (Dual Tone) 15,05,000 Alpha MT 13,69,000 Alpha AT 14,89,000

Jimny's engine



Jimny's infotainment system Powered by a 1.5L K-series engine that produces 105 hp at 6000 rpm and 134 Nm of torque and 4000 rpm, Jimny returns a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kilometres per litre (kmpl) for its manual transmission and 16.39 kmpl for the automatic. This engine has been used in a number of other Maruti cars like the Brezza and Ciaz and is known to be an efficient and refined machine.



Jimny's off-road capabilities While the Jimny has been designed to act as a full-time off-roader, it also comes with a 9-inch display that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.



Maruti Suzuki (MS) is betting big on the Jimny and it is clear from the fact that the company developed an extended five-door version primarily for the Indian market, adding 300 millimetres to its length. Clearly, MS wants to present Jimny as a complete family car with serious off-road capabilities. The Jimny features an approach angle of 36 degrees, a ramp break-over angle of 24 degrees, and a departure angle of 47 degrees. All of these figures suggest of Jimny is a capable off-roader that can tackle tricky terrains with ease. It has a ground clearance of 210mm.

Jimny vs Thar

Mahindra launched its two-wheel drive Thar for customers who are not into serious off-roading but still want a muscular, bold-looking SUV. Given this preference, Thar two-wheel drive was launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. At present, the Thar 2WD starts at around Rs 10.50 lakh ex-showroom.