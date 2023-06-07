Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti's Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom; check specifications

Maruti's Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom; check specifications

With Jimny, Maruti wants to achieve more than what it did with the Gypsy by making it a truly mass-market vehicle

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Maruti's Jimny priced at Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom; check specifications

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited off-roader Jimny will sell at a starting price of Rs 12,74,000 (ex-showroom) from Maruti's Nexa outlets, the company said in a BSE filing. The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting Wednesday, 7 June.
Announcing the prices of the Jimny, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over five decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude.”

Price Details

Variant                           Price  (INR)                                     Variant                          Price (INR)
 
Zeta MT                           12,74,000                                       Zeta AT                           13,94,000
Alpha MT                         13,69,000                                       Alpha AT                         14,89,000
Alpha MT (Dual Tone)      13,85,000                                    Alpha AT (Dual Tone)        15,05,000


Jimny's engine

Powered by a 1.5L K-series engine that produces 105 hp at 6000 rpm and 134 Nm of torque and 4000 rpm, Jimny returns a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kilometres per litre (kmpl) for its manual transmission and 16.39 kmpl for the automatic. This engine has been used in a number of other Maruti cars like the Brezza and Ciaz and is known to be an efficient and refined machine.
Jimny's infotainment system

While the Jimny has been designed to act as a full-time off-roader, it also comes with a 9-inch display that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Jimny's off-road capabilities

The Jimny features an approach angle of 36 degrees, a ramp break-over angle of 24 degrees, and a departure angle of 47 degrees. All of these figures suggest of Jimny is a capable off-roader that can tackle tricky terrains with ease. It has a ground clearance of 210mm.
Maruti Suzuki (MS) is betting big on the Jimny and it is clear from the fact that the company developed an extended five-door version primarily for the Indian market, adding 300 millimetres to its length. Clearly, MS wants to present Jimny as a complete family car with serious off-road capabilities.

Jimny vs Thar
Mahindra launched its two-wheel drive Thar for customers who are not into serious off-roading but still want a muscular, bold-looking SUV. Given this preference, Thar two-wheel drive was launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. At present, the Thar 2WD starts at around Rs 10.50 lakh ex-showroom.

Compared with the Jimny, which starts at Rs 12,74,000, Thar 2WD is a more affordable car. On the other hand, with all-wheel drive capability and a five-door cabin design, Jimny may come across as the more practical of the two. Maruti's more refined and fuel-efficient engine may also attract buyers.
Maruti is looking to cash in on the Indian customers' love for SUVs. With Jimny, Maruti wants to achieve more than what it did with Gypsy by making it a truly mass-market vehicle.

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

