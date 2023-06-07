Home / Companies / News / HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

IT services company says the laboratory will help advance telephony and ensure quality

IT services company HCLTech on Wednesday launched a new facility in Chennai for testing and validating 5G solutions provided by global telecom infrastructure original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
The company said it is the first-such facility in India and is equipped with scanners that enable global OEMs to test large cellular base stations as well as antennas used in mobile phones, smart gadgets, health monitoring systems and remote surveillance systems.

“We’re committed to advancing next-gen mobile telephony with the highest levels of quality, performance and technology. We have a team of highly experienced and skilled engineers to test and verify cellular and non-cellular products with great precision,” said Vijay Guntur, president, engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.
The facility is equipped to test and validate 5G telecom antennas for frequency bands up to 7 GHz and can be scaled up to test millimeter-wave frequency 5G infrastructure to help OEMs and telecom service providers quickly and accurately measure critical parameters.

“These parameters help telecom infrastructure OEMs accelerate time to market, optimize cellular network and deliver seamless connectivity on voice and data,” said Guntur.
HCLTech said its engineering and R&D services division works with more than 100 of the top 250 global engineering R&D spenders. Telecommunications, media, publishing and entertainment vertical contributed to around 9.2 per cent of the company’s annual revenue in FY23.

The company recently added a range of new technology solutions specifically for the 5G ecosystem launched at the Mobile World Congress 2023. These include 5G system integration framework and CloudSMART Modernization Experience and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). 

