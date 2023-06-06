L&T Construction wins orders for its buildings and factories business



As per the company, significant orders are in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The buildings and factories (B&F) business of L&T Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.



The scope of the work includes four-level basements and 2 towers of 70 floors and 50 floors respectively with a combined BUA of 3.4 million sqft. The towers are to be done in forty months. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The business has secured orders from a reputed developer to construct commercial towers at two locations in Mumbai.”



The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of its arm Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured large orders to be set up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, it said in a statement. In May, L&T said it has bagged large orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the domestic and offshore markets.