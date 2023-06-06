L&T Construction wins orders for its buildings and factories business

The buildings and factories (B&F) business of L&T Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.
As per the company, significant orders are in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The business has secured orders from a reputed developer to construct commercial towers at two locations in Mumbai.”
The scope of the work includes four-level basements and 2 towers of 70 floors and 50 floors respectively with a combined BUA of 3.4 million sqft. The towers are to be done in forty months.
In May, L&T said it has bagged large orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in the domestic and offshore markets.
The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of its arm Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured large orders to be set up on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, it said in a statement.
In Saudi Arabia, the business has secured two orders to establish 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting prominent cities situated on the Red Sea coast. Another order is to design, supply, and construct a 380kV substation in the central region of Saudi Arabia, the company said.
"In India, the PT&D business continued its winning streak in the Revamped Reforms Based and Results-Linked Distribution Sector (RDSS) Scheme projects with fresh orders from a prominent Gujarat DISCOM. The scope of work involves modernization and development of distribution infrastructure in three districts of Gujarat's southern region," it said.