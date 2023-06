Based on a survey of 2,250 IT leaders, including 300 in India, the report states that a robust data streaming technology is a must-have for running a more efficient, responsive, and ultimately more competitive business in this digital-first era. With data streaming having become the backbone of several critical areas of a business, 75 per cent of Indian businesses are expected to increase their investment on data streaming as it is critical to business competitiveness, according to the latest ‘2023 Data Streaming Report’ by Confluent, a global data streaming platform.



The survey data found that the more a company invests in data streaming, the greater the benefits and returns it realises. The report also identifies the most common challenges along with expert advice on how to overcome these hurdles no matter where an organisation is on its data streaming journey. "In today's dynamic business landscape, the most successful organisations are those that can swiftly convert data into actionable insights. According to our report, data streaming is widely adopted across businesses in India, delivering significant RoIs, and enabling a multitude of use cases that enhance security, agility, and exceed customer expectations. The impact of data streaming is evident and we are excited about continuing this momentum in India,” said Rubal Sahni, area vice president and country manager for Confluent in India.